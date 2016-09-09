Little Monsters rejoice! Lady Gaga has finally released some new music after an insanely long three year wait.

Early Friday morning, and by early we mean just a few hours after midnight, Gaga dropped her solo single “Perfect Illusion.” According to E! News, the track is a lead-up to her highly anticipated fifth studio album and is the perfect mix of “rock anthem and dance floor megahit.” We couldn’t agree more.

Over the last few weeks, Gaga had teased fans with snippets and sneak peeks of the song on her various social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter.

I DON'T NEED EYES TO SEE

I FELT YOU TOUCHIN' ME

HIGH LIKE AMPHETAMINE

MAYBE YOU'RE JUST A DREAM #PerfectIllusion pic.twitter.com/6dzlTrQlrp — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 7, 2016

The song, which was a collaboration with BloodPop (who co-wrote the track), Mark Ronson and Kevin Parker (Tame Impala frontman), is now available to stream on Apple Music and of course, YouTube.

We’re loving the raw vocals (no autotune tune here, folks) and dancey beat. We’re ALSO loving the new American Horror Story season 6 promo featuring the song. Could the song’s title “Perfect Illusion” have anything to do with the still-unknown theme of the latest season, which premieres this Wednesday? The caption for the YouTube video interestingly reads, “Has it all been a Perfect Illusion? The truth is revealed Wednesday.” So we’re gonna have to go with YES. While we wait for the AHS Wednesday premiere, we’ll be listening to Gaga’s new track on repeat in the meantime.

