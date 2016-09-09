Fashionistas, pay attention! New York Fashion Week is in full gear and some of the looks coming down the runway are absolutely incredible. From well-known designers like Tommy Hilfiger and even Kanye West (what a disaster that was) to lesser known labels like Misha and Oday Shakar, the Big Apple is swimming in high-priced frocks. Celebrities have also flocked to the Big Apple not just to see the Spring 2017 collections, but also to be seen in designer looks and attend the slew of high-profile events going on throughout the city. The week-long event, which kicked off Thursday, September 8 has already shown a great number of styles, both on and off the runway.

We’re scouring the web (and even trying to get a few sneak peeks at the tents in Bryant Park) to bring you some of the best fashion in the world. There are looks fresh off the runway and those from your favorite celebs in the front row. Check out the gallery to see the upcoming season’s best and most avant-garde looks. Bonus: We snagged pics from the Project Runway fashion show, too!

VIEW GALLERY