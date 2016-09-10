Poor Zayn! The One Direction singer and boy band heartthrob canceled yet another solo performance, citing stress and anxiety issues.

According to Reuters, the singer will be unable to make it to the stage for an October 7 Dubai concert because he does not feel confident enough to perform a major solo show. Zayn posted this message to fans on the concert tour website:

“I have been working over the last three months to overcome my extreme anxiety around major live solo performances I feel I am making progress. But I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October . . . I am truly sorry to disappoint you.”

Malik’s stress is turning out to be a serious problem and he may not be the only One Direction superstar to suffer from it. Niall Horan has recently been experiencing complications due to severe acid reflux, which is reportedly the result of stress and over-exhaustion.

Maybe the intense schedule and lifestyle that comes with being a part of an internationally recognized boy band is starting to finally take its toll.