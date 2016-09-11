At 11:15 P.M. this Saturday evening, emergency services were called to an off-campus apartment complex at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Between 30 and 40 students were injured in the accident and multiple students received medical treatment for fractures. Thankfully, there are no reports of more serious injuries.

According to the New York Daily News, witnesses reported roughly 50 students partying on the third-floor balcony before it collapsed onto the second-floor balcony, which also fell. The incident is very similar to a UC Berkeley accident, in which a fourth-floor balcony collapsed killing six students. The Hartford Police Department will be conducting an investigation to determine why the balcony collapsed but based on the details we speculate that there may have been too many people on the balcony and the structure couldn’t support the weight.