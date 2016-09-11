Ugh. Just another reason we are so not excited about Nick Viall being the new Bachelor.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Viall admitted that it took him a little while to think about the decisiong AND that he isn’t necessarily banking on finding true love on the upcoming season:

“It took me a couple of days, I told them I needed to think about it. They didn’t ask me too long ago. I didn’t have a lot of time to think about it. It’s a huge responsibility but obviously an amazing opportunity.”

This will be Viall’s fourth shot at love—he was the runner-up on both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of The Bachelorette, as well as on Bachelor in Paradise. Still, Viall is making it clear that there are “no guarantees” that he’s going to find his soulmate in one of the 25 women on the show:

“There’s also no guarantees, right? I think everyone knows that you get to be the bachelor and you get to meet 25 at least amazing women, but you just never know if you’re going to connect with them. Maybe you really like someone who doesn’t feel the same way back… You never know.”

I mean, sure, we all know this. But c’mon, Nick, you could at least pretend like your hopeful that you’re going to find true love. That’s why we all watch the show anyways, isn’t it?

In other news, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are still together. And Rodgers is still a d-bag.