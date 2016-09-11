Today, in important real news—North Korea publicly denounced the sanctions that will be put into place following the launch of their fifth and largest nuclear test to date.

North Korean state-run news outlet, KCNA, reported that a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement on Sunday that Obama’s threats meant nothing:

“The group of Obama’s running around and talking about meaningless sanctions until today is highly laughable, when their ‘strategic patience’ policy is completely worn out and they are close to packing up to move out. As we’ve made clear, measures to strengthen the national nuclear power in quality and quantity will continue to protect our dignity and right to live from augmented threats of nuclear war from the United States.”

According to Reuters, a United States special envoy met with Japanese officials to discuss sanctions and eventually confirmed Obama’s statement by announcing that the United States may launch unilateral sanctions against North Korea. In a separate KCNA statement, the government made clear that they intend to be recognized as a serious nuclear state:

“The enemies can no longer deny the strategic position of our country as a nuclear weapons state.”

Yikes. Can’t we all just get along? Doubtful.