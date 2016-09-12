Among the commemorative 9/11 posts, Kate Upton revealed her patriotism in a different way, by bashing several NFL players who refused to stand for the national anthem during a September 11th game.

The move stemmed from a comment San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made in August about choosing to sir or kneel during the national anthem in protest of how Black people are treated in the U.S.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in August. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick’s opinion has launched a national conversation, with several NFL players standing by his side. But not everyone is exercising their right to kneel, namely Kate Upton, who bashed several players for not standing during a game on September 11th.

“In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country,” Upton wrote on an Instagram post Sunday. “It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country.”

She continued, “Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKO8_ZGA87r/

Upton also reposted a photo of her fiancé, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, making a stand against Kaepernick’s protest. “I choose to stand,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post early Sunday. “Remembering all those who lost their lives 15 years ago on 9/11. Also, the countless who’ve given their lives defending our freedom here at home. #NeverForget#PatriotDay”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKOX967AePJ/

She then decided to really drive her point home and tweet about her disappointment. “This is unacceptable,” she wrote. “You should be proud to be an american. Especially on 9/11 when we should support each other… Protest & speak ur mind whenever u want but during the 120secs you should support the people who protect our freedom [sic].”

This is unacceptable. You should be proud to be an American. Especially on 9/11 when we should support each other. https://t.co/qFozwaH9Bu — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 11, 2016

Protest&speak ur mind whenever u want but during the 120secs you should support the people who protect our freedom. https://t.co/qFozwaH9Bu — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 11, 2016

Naturally, people were not happy with Upton’s social blast.

Maybe you can be proud to be an American and also protest those things that you think aren't so great about America. https://t.co/klwSIB4DNR — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 11, 2016

where in this picture does it show you they aren't proud to be Americans? Protesting wrongs is how we became a country. — slattern (@slatt3rn) September 11, 2016

Yikes. Do you agree? Or are you siding with Kate? Sound off in the comments below.