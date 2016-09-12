These last few months, we’ve scoured the country searching for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now, we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet three girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls hail from the Oklahoma State University, Kent State and Middle Tennessee State University. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet three new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Bailee Keele, Oklahoma State University



“I’m from the small town of Davis, OK. It’s hard to say what I like the best… We have the prettiest town I’ve ever seen, die hard football, dang good BBQ, and the best, most kind-hearted people you can find. Overall, I’d have to say [my favorite parts of my town are] the traditions Davis holds and how the town is so joined together as a community.”

Olyvia Hogie, Kent State University



“I love being a role model to girls of all ages. I know I wouldn’t be the same person I am today without the women I idolized and look up to now. Being Miss COED 2017 means making great life decisions in order to better oneself and others, as well as being confident, strong, and overall savvy. I consider myself able to inspire others to believe in themselves and be a great fit for Miss COED 2017!”

Priya Brantley, Middle Tennessee State University



“I major in Civil Engineering. I hope to change the face of building development and become a beacon for girls everywhere that you can be successful in a male-dominated industry.”

