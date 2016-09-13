Another online hacking scandal is making its way around the internet, this time targeting Olympic athletes. Russian computer hackers managed to acquire and publish documents from the World Anti-Doping Agency‘s athlete database. They have revealed private medical information about Simone Biles, as well as Serena and Venus Williams; all three athletes were reportedly given medical exemptions to use banned drugs. Note the word “medical” in that sentence.

The documents show that Biles, a 4-time gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, tested positive for a banned drug on WADA’s list. However, there was no misuse of drugs during the Games, according to Biles. While the International Gymnastics Federation has declined to comment, the athlete herself still took to Twitter to release a statement and explain the situation:

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s director has also released a statement, saying, “WADA deeply regrets this situation and is very conscious of the threat that it represents to athletes whose confidential information has been divulged through this criminal act.” This latest breach of privacy comes shortly after the reveal of many Russian athletes found to be using illegal drugs for many years during the Olympic Games. Not to mention, many celebrities in the last few years have found their private photos leaked online.

The hackers, who go by the name “Fancy Bear,” warned that they planned to release the medical records of more athletes from around the world again in the near future. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” a statement from Fancy Bear’s website said. “Today’s sport is truly contaminated while the world is unaware of the large number of American doping athletes.”

Having ADHD, and taking medicine for it is nothing to be ashamed of nothing that I'm afraid to let people know. — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 13, 2016

Doping is illegal in professional sports, especially during the Olympic Games. But ADHD medicine doesn’t seem to be a cause for scandal here. Biles isn’t ashamed to admit her medical condition, and her transparency only makes us love her more. It’s only a shame that it had to come to light due to a total breach of privacy rather than of her own free will.

