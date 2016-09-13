Miss COED 2016 contestant and fitness guru Miranda Leigh is teaming up with College Candy to provide even the most gym opposed people simple workout and health tips for a healthier lifestyle. So forget the Crossfit and drop the juice cleanse, it’s no longer necessary (and far too much work). Let’s get fit.

I endured five years of classes on biochemistry, anatomy and many other topics just so I could walk away with a beautiful piece of paper from THE Ohio State University. With a degree in human nutrition and a certification in personal training, I decided to start my own business and create fitness and meal programs. I learned so much along the way and I am so happy to be able to share my experience and knowledge with you!

So without further ado, my very first article will be focused on something I had to learn while following a crazy hectic schedule in college: How the heck are we expected to make time to workout while attending class, sorority meetings, extracurricular activities and maintain a social life?! It’s not easy. I was forced to learn quick, effective workouts that I could do in between other commitments.

Enter my 30-minute ass-kicking workout that you can easily do in between classes. Now you literally have zero excuses.

BODI by Miranda’s No-Excuses Full BODI Circuit

3 sets of 30 jump squats

3 sets of 30 walking lunges

3 sets of 30-second mountain climbers

3 sets of 30 squat pulses

3 sets of 1 minutes jumping jacks

3 sets of 10 burpees* with push up (push up can be done on knees if needed)

3 sets of 30 Russian twists

3 sets of 1 min plank

To finish this in 30 minutes, you’ll need to book it! Keep that heart rate up but allow a rest/water break when needed. GET AFTER IT & HAVE A KICK ASS WEEK!

For additional support or to request information about Miranda Leigh’s customized workout programs and meal planning, feel free to email her at info@bodibymiranda.com. This article was written by Miranda Leigh.