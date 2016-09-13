Fit Life With Miranda: This Workout is So Simple, You Can Do it In Between Classes

||

Miss COED 2016 contestant and fitness guru Miranda Leigh is teaming up with College Candy to provide even the most gym opposed people simple workout and health tips for a healthier lifestyle. So forget the Crossfit and drop the juice cleanse, it’s no longer necessary (and far too much work). Let’s get fit.

I endured five years of classes on biochemistry, anatomy and many other topics just so I could walk away with a beautiful piece of paper from THE Ohio State University. With a degree in human nutrition and a certification in personal training, I decided to start my own business and create fitness and meal programs. I learned so much along the way and I am so happy to be able to share my experience and knowledge with you!

So without further ado, my very first article will be focused on something I had to learn while following a crazy hectic schedule in college: How the heck are we expected to make time to workout while attending class, sorority meetings, extracurricular activities and maintain a social life?! It’s not easy. I was forced to learn quick, effective workouts that I could do in between other commitments.

Enter my 30-minute ass-kicking workout that you can easily do in between classes. Now you literally have zero excuses.

BODI by Miranda’s No-Excuses Full BODI Circuit

  • 3 sets of 30 jump squats
  • 3 sets of 30 walking lunges
  • 3 sets of 30-second mountain climbers
  • 3 sets of 30 squat pulses
  • 3 sets of 1 minutes jumping jacks
  • 3 sets of 10 burpees* with push up (push up can be done on knees if needed)
  • 3 sets of 30 Russian twists
  • 3 sets of 1 min plank

To finish this in 30 minutes, you’ll need to book it! Keep that heart rate up but allow a rest/water break when needed. GET AFTER IT & HAVE A KICK ASS WEEK!

For additional support or to request information about Miranda Leigh’s customized workout programs and meal planning, feel free to email her at info@bodibymiranda.com. This article was written by Miranda Leigh.

Miranda Leigh: Healthy Living & Fitness Tips

Read More:
Fitness,HealthDorm Workout,health,Workout
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Alexa LyonsCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Writer and editor living in New York City who also loves Taking Back Sunday, bad reality TV, and Leonardo DiCaprio (not necessarily in that order).
  • 10614935101348454