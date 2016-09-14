We live in a culture that values privacy. Whether you have one photo on Instagram or you tell your entire life’s story via Facebook statuses, that’s a choice that’s ideally up to you. Which is what makes events like celebrities getting their private photos leaked or stolen medical information of Olympic athletes so threatening to us. Unfortunately, Apple’s iOS 10 has made its unknowing users easy targets.

Anyone within touching distance of your phone can read and respond to your text messages with iOS 10. And I mean literally anyone. Apple’s latest update for mobile devices gives users the ability to see their text messages on the lock screen, which is totally normal for iPhones. But, users are now also able to open miniature iMessage screens and reply to texts without having to enter a passcode. Which is suuuuper sketchy.

While this new feature could definitely be convenient at times, it also makes people more vulnerable to nosey friends, overprotective parents and people you generally wouldn’t want to read your texts in the first place. It almost negates the original purpose of the passcode in the first place, which helps keep those people out of personal messages. There’s no doubt that a potential breach of privacy like this could lead to certain trouble, both for iPhone users and for Apple itself.

Luckily, there’s a way to prevent this. iOS 10 makes this feature the default, but they had the sense to give users a way to turn it off. If you download iOS 10 but would prefer a passcode at all times, start by going to “Settings” and then “Touch ID and Passcode.” You’ll be asked to enter your passcode. After you put it in, you’ll notice a list of features that you automatically have access to when your phone is locked, like Siri. Simply switch the “Reply with Message” option off, and your phone will be protected as if you had iOS 9.

You’re welcome.

[H/T: Elite Daily]