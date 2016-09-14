Kappa Alpha at the University of Richmond is in deep you-know-what after sending a party invitation via email that the school (appropriately) called “grossly offensive.”

The writers describe the party as “the type of night that makes fathers afraid to send their daughters away to school.”

The email, obtained by the school’s newspaper The Collegian and reportedly sent to about 100 students, read in full:

“Today is the day boys.

“Lodge season has finally arrived. We just wanted to send out a reminder that our theme for the night is ameriKA. Roll through in your best red, white, and blue (or be naked for all I care, just make sure you ass makes it out tonight). Just a quick reminder, make sure you have your Spider ID on you to swipe in to the lodge. This is gonna be one for the books. Both (redacted) and I have the night off so we’re looking forward to watching that lodge virginity by gobbled up by ya’ll. See you boys tonight.

“If you haven’t started drinking already, catch up. Tonight’s the type of night that makes fathers afraid to send their daughters away to school. Let’s get it.”

Maybe don’t joke about these things? Please and thanks.

The fraternity was suspended pending an investigation.

“The e-mail contained grossly offensive language and suggestions of behavior inconsistent with our policies concerning Greek life and with the caring nature of our campus community,” the university said, according to AP.

To make matters worse, the school is currently facing scrutiny after two female students wrote essays for The Huffington Post about the university’s poor handling of alleged sexual assaults that went viral.

“We have a problem at Richmond,” student Cecilia Carreras wrote in the piece published last week. “A problem that is made worse by an administration that justifies reported rapes and judges the survivor’s credibility on a harsher scale than the accused’s.”

When the hell is this going to change?