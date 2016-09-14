Baby pictures – we all have them. From fuzzy onesies to trying on our mom’s clothes to memoirs of the terrible twos, baby photos can be a cute way of remembering the good ol’ days. They can also be embarrassing as hell, especially ones of you scrub-a-dub-dubbing or throwing a tantrum. And with the rise of social media came the rise of #TBT and mortifying posts from your relatives.

Well, one woman decided she had had enough. An anonymous 18-year-old from Austria has taken things to a whole new level by deciding to sue her parents for seven years worth of posting embarrassing childhood photos to Facebook without her permission. She claims that they have made her life a misery since 2009 by constantly uploading photos of embarrassing and intimate images from her childhood.

The Local reports that the photos, shared among the parents’ 700 Facebook friends, include her having her diaper changed and potty training images. “They knew no shame and no limit – and didn’t care whether it was a picture of me sitting on the toilet or lying naked in my cot – every stage was photographed and then made public,” the 18-year-old said. Despite their daughter’s requests, they refused to delete the photos, prompting a legal lawsuit for an invasion of privacy. “I’m tired of not being taken seriously by my parents,” she explained.

The woman’s lawyer, Michael Rami, says that to date, her parents have posted around 500 images of her on Facebook without consent. He believes she has a good chance of winning in court if he can prove that the Facebook posts violated her rights to privacy. The case will be heard by a judge in November. This is the first case of this nature in Austria, but Rami says that, based on similar cases from other countries, the woman’s parents may have to pay some financial compensation for her suffering, as well as being liable for her legal costs.

Okay, I get that baby photos aren’t exactly what you want to be tagged in on Facebook, but suing your parents for it seems a little drastic. I guess her parents will start taking her seriously now.

