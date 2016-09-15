Controversy is like a magnet to the Trump family, proven as an extremely thoughtless comment spews from the mouth of Donald Trump Jr. You’d think that if your father is running for president, no matter his political stance, you wouldn’t trivialize one of the world’s worst mass killings ever. And yet here we are. Trump Jr. made a joke involving the Holocaust, and the Internet is NOT having it.

It happened during an interview on 1210 WPHT radio in Philadelphia with host Chris Stigall. “The media has been her number one surrogate in this,” Trump Jr. said, attempting to point out a double standard between Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and his own father. “Without the media, this wouldn’t even be a contest, but the media has built her up. They’ve let her slide on every in-discrepancy, on every lie, on every DNC game trying to get Bernie Sanders out of this thing.” And then he continued, “If Republicans were doing that, they’d be warming up the gas chamber right now.”

Uh, what? Did that really just come out of your mouth? In case you skipped high school history class like Trump Jr. seems to have done, Nazi Germany used gas chambers to kill six million Jewish people, along with other groups. The gas chambers resembled showers but spewed poison gas that tortured and murdered those inside. Their corpses were then cremated in giant ovens. Like, I cannot emphasize enough how horrific the Holocaust was.

Not to mention, Bernie Sanders, whom Trump Jr. name-dropped seconds before, is a Jewish politician. Just to add another level of WTF to his statement. People got wind of Trump Jr.’s casual remarks and were pissed at his seeming trivialization of the Holocaust. On Twitter, The Anti-Defamation League, an organization dedicated to combatting anti-Semitism, condemned him:

After the initial reactions came through, it seems Trump Jr. tried to excuse his terrible comments. He backpedaled and claimed that he was referencing corporal punishment when he used the phrase “gas chambers,” and was not meant to be anti-Semitic. Which sounds like the douche-y guy at frat parties who makes a racist comment, then waits to see how people react before claiming it was a joke. Also, gas chambers are rarely associated with corporal punishment, but were extensively used as a weapon during the Holocaust.

Sure, Trump Jr., sure. It may not seem like a huge deal, but an unfunny joke or seemingly casual reference can actually do a lot of damage. His comments demean millions of people who were brutally murdered for their religion and lifestyle, as well as those who suffered and survived one of the worst massacres in history. And coming from someone so closely tied to a potential future President, it’s less than reassuring to see something like this. If you’re going to rag on Malia Obama for being a normal teenager while her father is still in office, then we need to hold Trump Jr. to a higher standard as a grown adult.

So just stop with the Holocaust jokes. They’ve never been funny.

