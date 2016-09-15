We’ve spent several months scouring the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet three girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls hail from UCF, UF and Miami. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet three new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Nichole Santana, University of Central Florida



“I wanted to go to a big school and breakaway from the “small school” feel of my high school. I would say going to the second largest university in America definitely qualifies! I love living in Orlando because there’s always something to do, not to mention the amazing internship opportunities it has provided me with!”

Margaret Bean, University of Florida



“I major in Finance with a minor in Real Estate and Entrepreneurship. I would like to become a financial consultant for a global financial services company. This way I can use my degree, travel, and create a global network. I have high standards for myself and hope to achieve all of them on an international scale.”

Alexia Creamer, Miami University



“I major in Early Childhood Education. I chose this because I love working with younger kids, their so funny and naive. I can’t wait to be a role model for my students.”

