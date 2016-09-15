Tiziana Cantone, a 31-year-old woman from Naples, Italy, recently ended her life after her ex-boyfriend uploaded a sex tape of her online. Cantone had originally sent him a video of her with another man after they broke up and it quickly went viral.

According to Daily Mail, Cantone sent her ex the video to make sure he realized their relationship was over, but he uploaded it to the web out of revenge. Close friends and family say she was deeply depressed and contemplated suicide months prior to her tragic death because she was unable to handle the amount of negative attention she received from social media.

The video featured Cantone performing a sex act on a new partner, and she can be heard telling the man “are you making a video? Bravo.” Local media said that this phrase is often used by people who make parodies of sex tapes. Once the video went viral, Cantone became bombarded with abusive messages on social media and was reportedly often recognized on the street by viewers. Eventually, she quit her job and changed her name.

“I wonder how anyone can be so fierce, how to rage against a girl who has not done anything wrong,” Cantone’s friend Teresa Petrosino told the Corriere della Sera. “I think that they should be ashamed of all those who have filled the web of insults and meanwhile secretly watched the images.”

Cantone’s lawyer, Roberta Manzillo, has taken legal action against several internet search engines as well as the people responsible for sharing the video on social networks.

“We have appealed to the right to be forgotten law,” Manzilo said in a statement. “Facebook was immediately ordered to remove the content from its social network platform and to remove every post or publication containing images (photos and / or video) that refer specifically to the person.”

An investigation of her death could lead to possible criminal charges being filed.

“Why are these images still there? Why can people still mock and laugh at this young woman who ended her days because of this humiliation that she suffered?” wrote Naples daily Il Mattino on Thursday.

