Tiziana Cantone was 31 years old when she took her own life. The decision came after Cantone’s ex-boyfriend uploaded a sex tape of her online out of revenge. For months, Cantone endured incessant harassment via social media and became severely depressed. She hung herself in her aunt’s house in September 2016.

Four months after the tragedy, Cantone’s mother Maria Teresa Giglio is speaking out about the experience.

“My sister-in-law tried to pick her up and save her,” she told BBC. “My neighbors didn’t allow me to get out of my car. I almost fainted. They didn’t want to let me into this house. I wasn’t even able to see her for a last time. The day she died, my life ended.”

To try and understand her daughter’s decision, Giglio found the revenge porn video and watched it. She claims she was under the influence of drugs when it was recorded.

“You can only imagine what it is like. I wanted to see details that would allow me to understand the truth. That was not my Tiziana,” she said, adding that she believes the video was distributed as part of a “premeditated, criminal plan.”

According to Daily Mail, Cantone became a well-known name in spring 0f 2015 when she sent a video of herself performing a sex act on a man to her ex-boyfriend. It was reportedly filmed by someone else and you can hear her telling the man, “are you making a video? Bravo.” The video was uploaded to the internet and it was widely shared on WhatsApp, where she received an overwhelming amount of abusive messages.

After her name was revealed to the public, Cantone quit her job and changed her name. Unfortunately neither action was much help. Cantone took legal action against several internet search engines as well as the people responsible for sharing the videos on social media. While a judge ruled that the video should be removed, Cantone still had to pay more than $21,000 in legal fees.

“She was suffering from everything she saw and heard — in particular from the outcome of the legal proceedings, because she believed ­justice hadn’t been done,” her mom said.

Following Cantone’s death, authorities questioned the ex-boyfriend for 10 hours, but no charges were ever brought against him.

