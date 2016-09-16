We’ve spent several months scouring the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet three girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls hail from Cincinnati, LSU, and Oregon State. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet three new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Madilyn Brown, University of Cincinnati

“I fell in love [with University of Cincinnati] instantly. My sister decided to go to UC two years before I did. I swore I would never go to the same college as her and thought I was dead set on UK. I visited her one time, and UC ended up being the only school I applied to and I never even went on an actual tour. I couldn’t imagine my life any differently, and enrolling at UC was the best decision I’ve ever made!”

Jazmine Staten, Louisiana State University

“Louisiana State University is like no other. My school has an incredibly beautiful scenery and if you visit on a Saturday you will see the heart of Louisiana. Saturday night game days and tailgating are what everyone lives for. Catching a game in Death Valley should be on your bucket list because it is an exciting and fun experience. LSU is so great because my school is a place for sports and offers the best education. I love the engineering college at LSU. I have received 3 internships, scholarships, and research help through them. Love PURPLE, Live GOLD & GEAUX TIGERS!”

Kaitlyn Cochran, Oregon State University

“I love my college because it simply feels like I belong here. After battling an illness my whole life, I wanted to go somewhere that I felt happy and alive and Oregon state gave me that feeling.”

