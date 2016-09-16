Paris Jackson got very emotional in series of Instagram videos this past Wednesday, September 14. In the videos, Jackson breaks down and questions why there is “so much hatred in the world.”

Throughout the series of videos, Jackson confronts Internet trolls and cyberbullies who have continued to attack her on her social media accounts, specifically Instagram. She even reveals that at the age of 14 she tried to commit suicide, after which she decided to make her social media accounts private. Even after making her accounts public, the 18-year-old daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson noted that nothing changed and the hateful comments continued to pour in. She also acknowledged that she’s not the only celebrity to receive this kind of negative backlash, going on to defend Justin Bieber‘s relationship with Sofia Richie. Jackson and Richie have been friends for years, Jackson describes Richie as one of “the sweetest girls in the world, and people are telling her to kill herself.”

All of this hate has got to stop! You can read the full transcript and check out the video, which a fan uploaded to YouTube, below.

https://youtu.be/y-53wjJFmoE

“I don’t understand how there can be so much hatred in the world right now. I’ve tried sticking up for myself, I’ve tried the whole blocking-the-haters thing, not reading the comments, I’ve tried a lot of things, ignoring it. But it’s hard, it is when there’s so much of it. I don’t get why I’m such an easy target. I try to be nice to everybody that I meet, I give everyone a chance. I’m usually a very trusting person. I try to be open with you guys about what I do on a daily basis. I share my life with you. I don’t hide a lot. I’m very public. When I was 14, I got so much hatred that I tried to kill myself and then I took, like, a two-year break from social media and people asked me to come back, to make my Instagram public again, and so I did. And nothing changed. I try to be open with you guys about what I do on a daily basis. I share my life with you, I don’t hide a lot. I’m very public. So I’m sorry if there’s something that I’m doing that you guys don’t like. Maybe I’m too public. I don’t know. I’m just tired of it. I’m just really, really tired. I know I’m not the only one. Fucking Justin Bieber went to a downward spiral because everybody that he dates get so much hate. I have known his girlfriend Sofia since I was 12 or 13, she’s one of the sweetest girls in the world, and people are telling her to kill herself. I mean, we’re human beings, man. We got hearts and brains and feelings. When you say damaging things like that to people, it fucks them up. It really fucks them up when you do that. I don’t know if that’s what people want but it’s exhausting. Really and truly it’s really exhausting. Sorry for the rant, it’s just some stuff I’ve been holding in for a long time. Years.”