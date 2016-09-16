Selena Gomez has had enough of the drama.

According to a source featured in the new issue of Us Weekly, the 24-year-old “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer has changed her phone number so that Justin Bieber won’t be able to contact her. The source told the mag that Gomez “changed her number” and “asked everyone not to give it him.”

Maybe Gomez is done with the Biebs for good? The pair haven’t been on great terms following a mid-August Instagram feud, in which Gomez asked Bieber to stop posting photos of him and his rumored-girlfriend Sophia Rich if he “couldn’t handle the hate” from his fans. She continued, “It should be special between you two only,” in the post and this is when things really started to get ugly. Bieber reportedly commented on the Instagram post, “Oh I forgot about you and Zayn?” prompting a total meltdown from the Internet. The source revealed that the alleged comment completely devastated Gomez:

“Selena lost it. She can be fragile emotionally and Justin is a major factor.”

Gomez has canceled her Revival tour due to lupus-related anxiety and is reportedly suffering from severe depression and stress. There are rumors that both her team and family are concerned about her well-being and that there may be more than one factor causing her anxiety. Gomez released this statement on August 30:

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have Lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of Lupus, which can present their own challenges,” her statement read. “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone and by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

Whatever Gomez’s reason for changing her number or her anxiety, we love her for being a strong, positive example for those dealing with similar challenges.