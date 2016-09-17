Apparently, it wasn’t enough for Orlando Bloom to show off his penis to the world.

Katy Perry‘s long-rumored boyfriend has released his own version of a sex tape to his Instagram account and fans are going wild. But don’t get too excited. You won’t see Bloom and Perry getting steamy in between the sheets on this type of sex tape.

Instead, the actor posted his own version of a “sex tape” recently.

The actor simply uploaded a picture of a roll of tape with the word “sex” written in big block letters. We personally think the pun is hilarious, and we bet that after the release of Bloom’s d**k pics that headline definitely got you curious. In fact, the photos of Bloom have got a ton of people talking, including A-list comedian Seth Rogen:

“I think the philosophy might be: ‘It’s a competitive market, I’m Orlando Bloom, I’ve been great for years but you know what, there are all these new kids out there — the Jamie Dornan’s of the world coming up — maybe I gotta show my d*** to make people remember Orlando Blooms is a f***ing OG (original gangster). I would be lying if I said I wasn’t more inclined to put him in something now that I saw he has a great d**.”

Sorry for trolling, but you know you think this is just as hilarious as we do.