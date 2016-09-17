We are so pleased to find out that Victoria’s Secret has named Zuri Tibby as its newest spokesmodel for the PINK brand.

The 21-year-old model will not only be the face brand, she also marks an important step forward in the fashion industry as the first-ever black spokesmodel for PINK. And Tibby definitely isn’t taking the responsibility lightly, in a new interview with Cosmopolitan.com, she reveals how she reacted to the news:

“It feels really amazing. Joining such an amazing brand is such an honor. It’s really cool to see everything coming together in my career.”

Tibby intends to use the platform to continue to spread a message about diversity and represent a positive image for other young girls who look like her:

“I feel very proud and honored that a lot of other women of color look up to me. It’s so important to inspire people. When young girls look at magazines and advertisements, it’s important to see girls that look like them. It’s very encouraging.”

She’s also a huge advocate for natural hair, both on modeling shoots and in everyday life, and loves that she is able to show it off in campaign ads for PINK:

“In most of my photo shoots, I wear my natural straight hair. I think my hair is beautiful either way. Natural hair is something everyone should embrace. It’s celebrated more now than it ever has been before.”

You go, Zuri!