Bad news, waffle lovers – America’s most popular frozen waffle is being recalled in 25 states. Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat waffles are being voluntarily recalled for a possible listeria contamination, according to an announcement from the Kellogg Company’s website. So if you’ve gotten that Eggo product recently, you may want to rethink your breakfast plans.

It may not be as immediately scary as the zika virus or salmonella, but you definitely don’t want to risk getting listeria anytime soon. Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms like a high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea…but even then, it could get worse. The Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. It’s also far larger risk for young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, causing serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The recall applies to 12.3-ounce or 10-count boxes of the whole wheat waffles that have a “best by” dates of November 21, 2017 and November 22, 2017. Thankfully, no other Eggo waffle or pancake products were impacted by this recall. As of now, Kellogg’s has not received any reports of illness but want to take action ahead of time by recalling 10,000 boxes.

If you’ve purchased the Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Eggo waffles, check your freezer ASAP. The product was shipped to 25 states including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Just goes to show you that if you should never try to seem healthier by eating whole wheat waffles. Still…maybe I’ll stick to toast in the morning for a while.

[H/T: Delish]