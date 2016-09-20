These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet three girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are repping Penn State, Troy University and Tarring County College. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet three new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Think you have what it takes to rep your school?

Submit to be part of the Miss COED 2017 competition today!

Becca Mejia, Troy University



“My biggest pet peeve is when people don’t show kindness. I understand that most people feel that respect is not just given, but kindness to strangers and friends should always be.”

See Becca Mejia’s full profile here.

Ashley Bruce, Tarring County College



“I’m currently getting my basics out of the way so I can major in Criminal Justice and become a cop. Policemen have a special place in my heart.”

See Ashley Bruce’s full profile here.

Xylie Parker, Penn State University



“I want to set an example for girls. I don’t want them to think they have to be perfect and have everything figured out. I am stressed and there are times when my anxiety is at an all-time high. I want other girls to see they aren’t alone and not all of us look perfect all the time.”

See Xylie Parker’s full profile here.