Miss COED 2016 contestant and fitness guru Miranda Leigh is teaming up with College Candy to provide even the most gym opposed people simple workout and health tips for a healthier lifestyle. So forget the Crossfit and drop the juice cleanse, it’s no longer necessary (and far too much work). Let’s get fit.

Hey, my fit College Candies!

I hope you enjoyed my last post and killed that workout! We all know that a healthy lifestyle is a combination of both exercise and healthy eating. But what if you have a crazy work schedule that causes you to travel a lot or you’re heading out on vacay but want to stay bikini confident? Bottomline, when you travel, it’s hard to stick to a diet. You’re all out of whack, your routine and surroundings have changed, and consuming more carbs/calories/alcohol seems inevitable. Well, I’m here to tell you that it’s NOT impossible to stay healthy and feel GOOD while running around like a chicken with its head cut off.

By packing these quick healthy snacks, you can enjoy your travels while continuing to feel fabulous! These high-energy, low carb snacks will keep you moving onto your next adventure without the extra calories. They will also quickly repair your muscles, aid in your workouts, and avoid water retention/bloating.

Here’s what you need:

Chia seeds

Hard boiled eggs

Tuna salad

Egg Salad

Quinoa

Chicken (not fried)

Veggies – celery, cucumbers, carrots, etc

Yogurt

Nuts (unsalted)

Beef jerky

Protein shake

Avocado

Pumpkin seeds

Low-sodium lunch meat

You’re all hustlin’ to build your empire, don’t let the hustle keep you from reaching your fitness goals! Feel and look better every day, no more excuses!

For additional support or to request information about Miranda Leigh’s customized workout programs and meal planning, feel free to email her at info@bodibymiranda.com. And always, be sure to follow her personal journey on IG: @Miranda_leighh.

This article was written by Miranda Leigh.