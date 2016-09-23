University of Florida’s Beta Theta Pi is currently on probation after hazing allegations made their way to the faculty’s office Wednesday. The UF chapter is currently under investigation after an anonymous email (presumably from a prospective member) claimed that pledges were forced to babysit a watermelon named Walter.

We’ve said it 10 million times before and we’ll say it again now: WTF Florida?

According to Total Frat Move, the email addressed the frat’s practices between the fall 2015 and spring 2016 semesters, in which pledges were forced to watch a watermelon named Walter for several hours at a time. If the brothers found that Walter was alone, he would immediately be smashed and a ceremonial overnight vigil would be held. Sounds weird AF.

So what’s the problem with hanging out with a watermelon all day? Surely there’s been worse “hazing” rituals than nursing some fruit. But according to Jen Day Shaw, UF’s Dean of students, the overnight vigil keep the pledges up all night. According to Alligator, “Shaw said forcing students to stay awake could negatively impact their health and academic performance. ”

“You do not deserved to be hazed,” she said. “We don’t tolerate that at UF.”

Umm… yes…. I see her point, but they’re literally just hanging out with a watermelon. If they don’t leave the fruit unattended, it won’t get smashed and therefore pledges wouldn’t have to be up all night mourning its loss. Sounds simple enough to me, but what do I know?!

Am I the only person who thinks this is a bit ridiculous? Tell me in the comments below.

