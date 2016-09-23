The family of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot by Charlotte police, has released disturbing footage of the moments leading up to his fatal shooting. Scott’s death has sparked passionate protests and even violent clashes between police and protesters in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina over the past three days.

The footage, which was recorded by Scott’s wife, doesn’t clearly show the exact moment when Scott was fatally shot. However, in the video, Scott can be seen lying on the ground just seconds after the shots were fired and encircled by police officers. In the background his wife, Rakeyia Scott can be heard shouting at the law enforcement officials:

“He better not be f—ing dead, he better not be f—ing dead. He better live, he better live!”

The exact events that led up to the shooting remain unclear. In the beginning of the video, Mrs. Scott screams:

“Don’t shoot him, don’t shoot him. He has no weapon — don’t shoot him!”

Throughout the two minute, 12-second footage, Mrs. Scott urges her husband to comply with officers who clearly instructed Scott to “drop the gun” multiple times. The video, which you can watch below, was obtained by NBC News amid “conflicting reports about whether a gun was found at the scene of the shooting.” Police contend that Scott did have a handgun on him and posed an imminent, deadly threat, while the Scott family maintains he did not have a weapon on him. The investigation is ongoing and protesters continue to demand that the police department release body cam footage from the incident. Stay tuned for ongoing updates.