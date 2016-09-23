Any seasoned college student knows that university life is all about balance. But maintaining some semblance of a social life, while trying to manage an insane course load and extracurriculars is no easy task. Sometimes you slip up. And that’s exactly what happened to one college student, McKenna Clark. The result? Cringe-worthy and hilarious at the same time.

Let’s start at the beginning. McKenna Clark, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Richland, was enjoying a great night out, and most certainly a few drinks, with friends. Here is photo evidence of the killer time she was having.

https://twitter.com/krueger_kaylee/status/777892995907461120

But the night took a turn when McKenna drunkenly realized that she had an essay assignment for her Criminal Justice course due that evening. She wasn’t in any state to write a paper, let alone a last-minute one, but she felt as though she had to turn in something. Anything. A few drinks were not about to stop McKenna from turning in the assignment on-time. The paper begins:

“Illegal to kiss on train (mala prohibita) talk about weather it should be illegal or not. It should be legal to kiss on the train because it is romantic.”

Great start, McKenna. We are totally getting the Criminal Justice vibe in your thesis statement. She continues,

“Professor Grams, my name is McKenna, I had some Dr. Pepper’s I am doing good. Your assignment is way too hard. I can’t do it right now. I am better now, however, because the Dr. Pepper wore off.”

We’re not exactly buying the whole I had one too many Dr. Pepper’s excuse, but hey, at least she tried. The absolute cherry on top of this A+ assignment, however, comes at the very end. She signs off the paper with:

“Love you”

We love you too, McKenna. You can check out her entire essay, which after being posted on Twitter now has over 100,000 likes and 36,000 retweets. With all of the popularity surrounding this brilliant piece of writing, we think she might just pass the class, after all.

https://twitter.com/kenna_bo__benna/status/777151494088818688