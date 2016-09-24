Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Dusty Rose Levine, into the world on Wednesday, September 21. Now at just a few days old, the couple has shared the first photo of their new daughter in a gorgeous black and white photograph on Instagram. The model captioned the snapshot, “Words can’t describe 💗 Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16.”

Sources revealed to E! News that the Maroon 5 singer was very involved in the delivery process and that both families were over the moon when little Dusty Rose finally arrived:

“Adam was in the delivery room holding Behati’s hands. They both cried when she was born. Both families are there now.She is beautiful. She looks like Behati. They are both speechless on how this moment feels as new parents. Dusty is healthy, sweet and happy baby!”

We definitely agree that Dusty Rose is a supermodel in the making with a striking resemblance to her mother!