The Backstreet Boys are officially back and we are SO thrilled.

According to E! News, the best boy band to ever exist (sorry, *NSYNC) will be reuniting on the Las Vegas stage in a permanent show called Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life. Featuring every single one of your favorite heartthrobs including Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, the epic concert will take place at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino beginning March 1, 2017.

If like us, you want to make the trip to Las Vegas, you better make your plans quickly because tickets go on sale next week! Tickets will go on sale to the public on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. PST. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday at 10 a.m. PST through Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. PST.

Richardson told E! News, “We’re going to call the show Larger Than Life, and we’re taking that theme and we’re going to run with it.”

“What can you expect?” Littrell asks, “If you’ve ever been to a Backstreet Boys show… it’s going to be that on steroids.” Our personal favorite, Nick Carter, added, “We’re excited to bring our experience from being a touring act with all of our hits to Vegas, so that it becomes something that you’ll never forget.”

You can get more information about the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life concert here.