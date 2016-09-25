The baseball world is mourning the loss of Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández.

Fernández and two other unidentified victims were killed after the speedboat they were riding in crashed into a jetty. Coast Guard officers discovered the bodies of Fernández and the other victims early Sunday morning in Miami Beach near the overturned 32-foot vessel, which was flipped over on the jetty. The Miami Marlins released this statement early this morning:

“The Miami Marlins organization is devastated by the tragic loss of José Fernández. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at a very difficult time.”

The Marlins cancelled the Sunday afternoon game against the Atlanta Braves out of respect for Fernández.

The 24-year old baseball ace was born in Cuba and had tried to unsuccessfully defect to the United States three times, having been caught twice and served prison time. He successfully made it to the United States in 2008, after which he became the NL’s Rookie of the Year. The investigation into the boat accident is ongoing, but officials suspect that speeding may have had something to do with the accident.