Last night, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton took to the stage at Hofstra University to argue for 1.5 hours in the first presidential debate of 2016. ICYMI, let’s just say it left us feeling really hungover this morning. But one topic that was brought up last night was Trump’s questionable treatment of women. Along with attacking Rosie O’Donnell and Megyn Kelly, the presidential hopeful was also outed for calling former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado “Miss Piggy” and berating her in private.

“He was overwhelming,” Machado explained in an interview with Inside Edition. “I was very scared of him. He’d yell at me all the time. He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or, ‘You look fat.’ Sometimes he’d ‘play’ with me and say, ‘Hello, Miss Piggy,’ ‘Hello, Miss Housekeeping.'”

Machado says she developed an eating disorder as a result. “I wouldn’t eat, and would still see myself as fat, because a powerful man had said so.”

This morning, Trump addressed the claim on Fox & Friends and blamed Machado’s weight gain for the comment.

During this morning’s interview, Trump revealed that Clinton’s comment “maybe” got under his skin.

“The very last question, when she brought up the person that became – I know that person – that person was a Miss Universe person, and she was the worst we ever had. The worst. The absolute worst. She was impossible,” Trump said about Machado. “And she was a Miss Universe contestant, and ultimately a winner, who they had a tremendously difficult time with as Miss Universe. … She was the winner, and you know she gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem. We had a real problem.”

Oh ok, we get it now Donald! Don’t worry about it then. When women gain weight, what else is there to do but call them Miss Piggy? It’s a term of endearment for Christ’s sake! At least you’re still looking at her, right?! She’s so ungrateful!

According to the Daily Mail, Machado fought a public battle with her weight while competing for the Miss Universe title, and Trump was less than forgiving. Aside from hurtful comments, he also invited media to watch her workout.

“She weighed 118 pounds or 117 pounds, and she went up to 160 or 170,” he told reporters at the time. “So this is somebody that likes to eat.” Clinton made sure to point out the sexist act during Monday night’s campaign.

“One of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest – he loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging around them – and he called this woman ‘Miss Piggy.’ Then he called her ‘Miss Housekeeping’ because she was Latina,” she said.

Despite Machado telling her story to Inside Edition four months prior to the debate, Trump demanded to know where she heard the story. But Clinton wasn’t done yet: “Donald, she has a name. Her name is Alicia Machado, and she has become a U.S. citizen, and you can bet she’s going to vote this November.”

Mic. Drop.

Aside from justifying his demeaning comments, Trump also commented on how “unfair” the debate was. He told Fox & Friends that last night’s moderator Lester Holt “produced a one-sided affair” and was strongly biased. Something tells me we weren’t watching the same program.

“He didn’t ask her about her scandals. He didn’t ask her about the Benghazi deal that she destroyed. He didn’t ask her about a lot of things that she should have been asked about,” he said during the interview. “They were leaving all of her goodies out. They didn’t ask her about much.”

I hate to be the bearer of bad news here folks, but we still have several weeks of this nonsense. Here’s hoping we get through it without something disastrous happening.

