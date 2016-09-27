We’ve all heard of at least one crazy homemade recipe for a face mask to clear our acne (file under: that time we seriously considered putting snail mucus on our face), but with so many different concoctions to try out there, how can we know what really works? Please don’t waste your time by putting random ingredients on your face or going with the latest fads in skincare.

Keep it natural, easy and healthy. Cut the trendy gimmicks and take a look at these five DIY masks real people actually swear by… and that you can make using things you are likely to have in your kitchen!

Dry Skin

Dry skin can do some serious damage to the skin’s surface, especially in the winter. To prevent skin from flaking, itching and prematurely aging, try a super simple avocado and honey mask. All you need is 1/4 cup of honey and just half of an avocado. Mash the avocado and mix the two together before you apply, and ten minutes later you’ll be left with dewy and plump skin.

Oily Skin

While some natural oils are great for the skin, an excess amount of oil can cause acne, shine and an overall unpleasant feeling on your face. Yogurt, honey and ground oatmeal create the perfect combination to counteract all of that excess oil. All you’ll need is one tablespoon of yogurt, a few drops of honey and a tablespoon of ground oatmeal. In the ten minutes you let this mask soak in, the acid in the yogurt will exfoliate your skin and absorb your excess oils and the oatmeal and honey help keep your skin soft and smooth.

Blackheads

Blackheads are something that most of us, despite our skin type, will have to deal with at one point or another. Unfortunately, normal exfoliants or simply washing the face doesn’t always work against stubborn blackheads. When it comes to DIY masks, one mashed banana, half of a mashed avocado and a tablespoon of honey will always do the trick. Leave the mask on for about ten minutes and you’ll be left with clean, healthy, radiant skin that’s totally blackhead free.

Acne

Rest easy, acne-sufferers, this one is super easy and only requires one ingredient… egg whites. All you need is two egg whites, beaten until they’re frothy. Take the mixture while it’s still frothy, spread it all over your face, and leave on until dry. Your newly cleaned and tight skin will thank you.

Scarring

Scarring can always be a little tricky to handle. If your scars are on more of the severe or deeply-rooted side, a visit to your dermatologist is probably the best solution for your skin. For lighter scars and discoloration, you can make a fast and easy baking soda and lemon mask to revitalize your skin. Mix two tablespoons of baking soda with one tablespoon of water and one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and gently mix them until they form a paste. The baking soda will do the job of deeply exfoliating your skin without causing harm or stripping any good oils away, while the natural acidity of lemon juice will get rid of any extra oil and work as a second exfoliant. After ten minutes, wash the mask off and prepare for some seriously amazing skin.