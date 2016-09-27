These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from Marshall, UNCC and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Think you have what it takes to rep your school?

Submit to be part of the Miss COED 2017 competition today!

Lexy Milliken, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill



“I am the definition of a ‘Tar Heel born, Tar Heel bred.’ I am a fourth generation UNC student and have had Carolina in my heart since the day I was born. So when I got accepted to UNC, I knew that is exactly where I wanted to be. UNC is such a diverse group of students, has a multitude of clubs, a close sense of community and SO MUCH SPIRIT! I think it is impossible to go two steps on this campus without seeing someone wearing that beautiful tar heel blue. I love my school and am blessed beyond measure to be here. GO HEELS! :)”

See Lexy Milliken’s full profile here.

Savannah Cyrus, Marshall University



“I actually just transferred here to Marshall. My first year [of college], I went to a small school in Kentucky and played softball and decided I wanted to go to a bigger school and focus on my academics and have more free time!”

See Savannah Cyrus’ full profile here.

Brianna Rush, California State University – Fresno





“If I could change one thing about the world, it would be the racism people still have. Or when they don’t even realize that what they are saying comes off racist. Being an African American woman in society, I’ve heard and seen things that get under my skin and I don’t think it’s funny at all. Some people want me to laugh with them, but it’s nothing to joke about.”

See Brianna Rush’s full profile here.

Jessica Smith Weaver, Georgia State University



“I love my college because who doesn’t want to go to school while being in the middle of the city?! Being in downtown is so fun because there is ALWAYS something to do, new restaurants to try or new places to shop!”

See Jessica Smith Weaver’s full profile here.

Rachel Wagoner, University of North Carolina at Charlotte



“I major in Pre-Kinesiology and my minor is Public Health. Hopefully I’ll get into the Exercise Science program this fall. I want to graduate with a Bachelor’s in Exercise Science and then further my education by getting a Master’s for Occupational Therapy.”

See Rachel Wagoner’s full profile here.