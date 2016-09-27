Racist flyers have been circulating around the University of Michigan campus recently with headlines like “Why White Women Shouldn’t Date Black Men” and “White people have the right to exist.” The Black Student Union and various other students posted photos of the flyers on social media, proving that going to college doesn’t always make you smarter.

Needless to say, both fliers are highly inaccurate, ignorant and blatantly offensive. The flyer that advocates that white women stay away from black men lists horrible reasons like, “Your kids probably wouldn’t be smart,” “He’s much more likely to have STDs,” and “He’s much more likely to abuse you.”

It also goes on to highlight stories about black men who have killed white women, saying that the majority of interracial relationships “[start] with brutal rape, then get much worse.”

The other flyer is more simple, featuring only an image of a stop sign with the text, “Euro-Americans! Stop apologizing, living in fear [and] denying your heritage. White people exist. White people have the right to exist. White people have the right to exist as white people. Be white.”

The University of Michigan has since released a statement denouncing the flyers and their “racist point of view.”

Messages of racial, ethnic or religious discrimination have no place at the University of Michigan. Targeted attacks against groups of people serve only to tear apart our university community. While we continue to defend any individual’s right to free speech on our campus, these types of attacks directed toward any individual or group, based on a belief or characteristic, are inconsistent with the university’s values of respect, civility and equality. We also have a responsibility to create a learning environment that is free of harassment. These are core values and guiding principles that will help us as we strive to live up to our highest ideals.

While the schools says they removed the flyers, students are still expressing outrage over their initial presence.

“Hey y’all. This is currently what’s being passed around and posted here on campus smh,” BBUM tweeted. “Our school! That’s right, the oh so “liberal and diverse” University of Michigan,” another said with the photos attached.

“When you just got the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion email before you saw those flyers… even if you aren’t a student approved group, that’s not ok,” another added.

The flyers come less than one week after a similar incident happened at Eastern Michigan University, in which various racial slurs and the letters “KKK” were spray painted in red, white and blue on the side of a campus building.

