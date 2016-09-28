Most of us barely have time to do laundry and make breakfast, let alone style our hair everyday for work or class. But thanks to these amazing hairstyle hacks, you’ll never have to decide between being late to class or looking cute ever again! Whether your hair is short or long, curly or straight, blonde or pink, these hairstyle ideas are easy enough for busy weekday mornings, and work on just about any length of hair.

1. Upgrade your ponytail.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2XS1XHgWus%5D

Forget the messy bun! This ponytail is fancy enough to make other people think you have your life together, and they’ll never know it literally took 30 seconds. Wear this look to your internship for a polished look, even if you’re running on four hours of sleep. If your hair isn’t long enough for a ponytail, try a half-up look, pulling two small sections away from your face and then doing the loop.

2. Accessorize!

If you’re a lover of the messy bun, make it more professional by adding a headband and a little volume. Wearing your hair up and drawing the focus to a pretty, chic headband is a great way to distract people from the fact that you haven’t washed your hair in three days. (Shout out to dry shampoo!) Check out Marie Claire‘s step-by-step guide for the how-to on this one-minute hairdo.

3. Double up the pony.

Love volume? Want mermaid hair? This is the hairstyle for you. This works better on longer hair, but is a great way to make medium-length hair seem longer. Tie the top half of your hair into a ponytail, at a spot on your head where your normal ponytail would usually be. Put the rest of your hair into a second ponytail, closer to the bottom of your head. Fluff the top pony, and twist it around the bottom one until it looks like one long, voluminous ponytail. Voila!

4. Beach babe yourself.

This is the EASIEST way to curl your hair, ever. Pull your hair into a high ponytail–like, as close to the top of your head as possible–and then split it in half or into fourths, depending on the thickness of your hair. Wrap the first section around a curling iron, and hold for around 30 seconds. Repeat with each section, the untie your hair and shake out your curls. Two minutes and four twists of a curling iron? Sold.