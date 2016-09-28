Dorm rooms aren’t known for being luxurious–I know most of the residence halls I lived in were decorated with popcorn ceilings, glaring white walls, and boring furniture. Maybe you arrived at your dorm on move-in day armed with everything you needed to transform your new home into the luxurious escape of your dreams, but chances are, some things were still lacking.

Whether you want budget-friendly decorating ideas for the rest of those blank spaces or desperately need some organizational solutions, these are the easiest dorm room decor hacks ever. And chances are, you already have a lot of this stuff on hand.

