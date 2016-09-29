H&M has always been our go-to for wardrobe basics and budget going-out clothes–but their brand new Close the Loop collection is full of chic pieces we’re dying to get our hands on. The collection is partially made from recycled garments that were collected in H&M stores–all cotton and wool donations were recycled into new fabric used to create a fashion-forward, environmentally-conscious collection. The items in the collection are made with 20 to 30% recycled cotton, the maximum amount that can be used when making new fabric. Several pieces are made using over 70% recycled wall–talk about guilt-free shopping.

This is the brand’s third Close the Loop collection, and you better hustle to H&M.com before these pieces sell out. This season’s collection consists mainly of denim material and dark colors, perfect for transitioning your summer wardrobe into the fall season. We’re talking classic denim jackets, oversized shirts, and cropped sweatshirts.

H&M released a promotional video for their recycling initiative last fall, encouraging people to challenge traditional fashion rules and dress whatever way you like. “Look fake. Look chic. Look sheikh,” are among some of the mantras spoken over the advertisement. The promo ends by saying “There are no rules in fashion but one: Recycle your clothes.” We’ll shop to that!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4xnyr2mCuI%5D