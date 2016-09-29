Even though it’s time to get your boots and sweaters out, you don’t have to put away your skirts and sundresses. There’s plenty of easy ways to work your warm-weather wardrobe into perfect fall and winter looks–go shopping in your own closet this season and have more money for the important things! (Like pizza and late night Ubers home.)

The key to transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall is lots of layers–whether it’s pairing an airy sundress with an edgy moto jacket or throwing a cozy scarf over a simple summer dress, it’s never been easier to get a perfect fall look. Pair bright summer colors with neutral items, and invest in a few pairs of quality tights so you don’t freeze to death.

Check out these amazing outfits for some summer-to-fall style inspiration!

