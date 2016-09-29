College is full of late nights–whether you spend yours partying or cramming for an exam in the library. (We’re not judging.) Plus, you probably have an all-access dining hall pass to a number of eateries on campus that serve up everything from cheeseburgers to red velvet cake, all day, everyday.

But eating pizza and candy every night for dinner isn’t good for your mind or your body. Curb your junk food cravings with these simple and satisfying swaps so you’ll save your diet and won’t use all of your dining dollars in the first month.

Here are some easy (and delicious) snack ideas for when you’re craving something not-so-healthy. You can make just about all of these in your dorm room, so you won’t even have to put on pants to walk to the dining hall. Sounds like a win-win situation to use.

