These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from Tulane, Baylor and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Katie Santino, Indiana University



“I major in Finance, Accounting, and International Business. I want to work for an international investment firm and eventually be a CFO of a large international company.”

Hannah Delille, Tulane University



“[Tulane] is the perfect combination of an academically challenging school in a really fun place like New Orleans. No other college has the opportunity to be a D1 school with recognition around the country and be located in such a fun place.”

McKenzie Darby, Marshall University



“I’ve always lived 20 minutes away from Marshall, and it’s always been my first choice. With all the academic scholarships I have, my tuition and books are completely paid for here. Marshall is my home, and I’m beyond proud to be #oneoftheherd.”

Ashley Mabe, Baylor University



“I grew up with a dad who went to Baylor. His brothers and their wives went to Baylor and my grandparents went to Baylor. It’s almost like a family tradition. The programs at Baylor are amazing. I think what makes Baylor better than the rest is the Christian atmosphere and the traditions. Professors aren’t afraid to pray for their students. Students are afraid to pray for each other. People can really be themselves at Baylor. The traditions at Baylor, such as the Baylor Line, Dia Del Oso, and many others, bring the student body into one family. The closeness of the student body makes it feel like home.”

Cara Kuplesky, University of Louisiana at Monroe



“I major in Pre-Pharmacy. After my three years of undergraduate schooling, and my four years of graduate school, I plan to work in a hospital. Eventually, I’ll get enough money to pay off my loans and hopefully open my very own pharmacy!”

