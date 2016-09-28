These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from SIU, UAB and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Tatum Cabot (Right), University of Memphis



“I major in Occupational Therapy! I wanted to pursue this because I have a love for helping people. I currently work for a family who has a daughter that is 25 and has cerebral palsy. I feed, dress her, turn her book pages, put her makeup on, and everything in between. OT gives people like her and people without disabilities a chance at having their life back, and I would be honored to do that for someone.”

Alexis English, University of Alabama at Birmingham



“I am proud of the university I attend. UAB has had a rough few years with the elimination of football, bowling and rifling. I have stayed loyal along with the rest of the Birmingham community and this is our year; football is back in 2017! GO BLAZERS!”

Katherine Kamenjarin, Southern Illinois University



“My favorite late night study snack is Taco Bell, because tacos.”

Hope Needham, Troy University



“My biggest pet peeve is when people look at their phone while we are having a conversation.”

Julia Schemmer, University of California – Riverside



“At school, I’m involved with our student government as the National Affairs Director, where I work in federal advocacy and tracking national legislation related to higher education, and the Chair of the Student Voice Committee. I am also a writer for The Highlander, our school newspaper, the Communications Director for the UC Student Regent Marcela Ramirez, the Communications Director for UCR Democrats, a founding member of Highlanders for Israel, and a team member for the Global Issues Forum. Additionally, I work on statewide advocacy through the UC Student Association where I serve as the Editor in Chief for State Of, the UC-wide newspaper.” 😱

