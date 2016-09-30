Chrissy Teigen is an absolute superhuman.

Not only she is a smokin’ supermodel, mother to an adorable baby girl, queen of Twitter and top chef, she also seems to be a kind, genuine human being (which is rare for a celebrity these days, let’s be honest). Oh, and John Legend is lucky enough to be married to her.

But how does Teigen maintain that flawless face of hers and make it look so gosh darn effortless? Thanks to a recent interview with E! Online, in which she spills all of her beauty secrets and must-haves (her favorites are so unbelievably cheap), we have the answers! Here are some of Teigen’s major keys to beauty success:

Everyday Makeup Routine: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pencil and Ardell Lashes. For an everyday look, she “likes to keep it easy.” Those lashes, by the way, are only $3.89 (!).

Favorite Lip Color: Teigen loves a “deep brown color,” but her go-to shade is Tom Ford’s Pink Dusk.

Bronzer vs. Blush: Without a doubt, Teigen definitely has a preference for bronzer, especially because she is very into contouring at the moment. However, she does also like a creamy blush to make her “look alive.”

Signature Perfume: Her signature scent is Dior Hypnotic Poison, because it’s “not too fruity or too girly.”

Product Obsessions: Drum roll, folks. Teigen, who admits she feels like “such a hippie sometimes,” is completely obsessed with Vaseline and Aquaphor. This is something we can totally afford!

Thank you, Chrissy Teigen, for giving us celebrity beauty secrets we can actually relate to (and afford).