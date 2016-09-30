ICYMI: Wonder Woman is queer. Like the ‘Q’ on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Like not straight. The current Wonder Woman writer Greg Rucka officially confirmed the character’s queer status in an exclusive interview with Comicosity earlier this week. And we’re LIVING FOR THIS.

For those of you unfamiliar with her story, Wonder Woman, who also goes by Diana Prince, is an Amazonian princess/demigoddess and is one of the founding members of the Justice League. She originally comes from a land called Themyscira. It’s populated exclusively by warrior women, so it seems pretty logical that she’s had sexual/romantic relationships with other females. Especially since she’s 5000 years old…that’s a long time for sexual tension to build up.

Why are people suddenly surprised that Wonder Woman is bi? #WonderWoman #dc pic.twitter.com/JcquJBkvZz — Erica Batton (@erica_prime) September 30, 2016

“It’s supposed to be paradise,” Rucka describes Wonder Woman’s homeland to Comicosity. “You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship.” Given that Themyscira is only populated by women, the natural question that followed was of Wonder Woman’s sexuality. “Now, are we saying Diana [Wonder Woman’s secret identity] has been in love and had relationships with other women?” Rucka said. “As [Wonder Woman artist Nicola Scott] and I approach it, the answer is obviously yes.”

YES. Not only has the first major queer superhero been established, but it’s the most badass one I can think of! It’s awesome to see an iconic woman like Wonder Woman identify with the LGBTQ community, as it gives them a well-rounded and empowered character whose sexuality is just one aspect of who she is.

To clarify, the term “queer” was defined in the interview as involving “romantic and/or sexual interest toward persons of the same gender.” Rucka again confirms that yes, Wonder Woman is definitely queer. It does not mean she is exclusive to women; in fact, she’s traditionally been depicted in a heterosexual relationship with Steve Trevor (who will be in the 2017 movie, played by our Hollywood fave, Chris Pine). So Wonder Woman isn’t gay, but also isn’t straight.

Of course, people reacted over social media:

#WonderWoman on her way to steal your girl pic.twitter.com/HNuiSGR86t — maxnosleeves (@maxnosleeves) September 29, 2016

I am all for #WonderWoman as queer. Thermyscira was a place where its occupants were liberated. Sexual liberation can't be out of question. — Angie Phoenix Shanklin 🔥 (@Da_Nerdette) September 29, 2016

Despite this incredible news, don’t expect to see Wonder Woman’s sexuality explicitly present in Rucka’s series. He says that he doesn’t believe a character “has to stand up and say, ‘I’M GAY!’ in all bold caps” in order for readers to understand her. “For my purposes, that’s bad writing,” he explains. “When a character is being asked point blank, if it’s germane to the story, then you get the answer. But for me, and I think for Nicola as well, for any story we tell … we want to show you these characters and their lives, and what they are doing. We want to show, not tell.”

While it would of course be bad writing to focus all of Wonder Woman’s story on her sexual identity, there are definitely effective ways to subtly incorporate it into the series without forcing it. Explicit representations would do well in promoting acceptance as well as normalizing that part of Wonder Woman’s life into the comics. Hopefully, Rucka and Scott find ways of including the LGBTQ identity without compromising their storyline.

In the meantime, there’s always fan-fiction.

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]