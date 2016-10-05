These past few months have been dedicated to searching the country for the smartest, coolest, all-around most awesome college girls to represent their schools in our Miss COED 2017 competition. Now we’re finally unveiling the school reps and why they love their universities. Today, you’ll meet five girls from across the nation, each from different backgrounds, with different majors and aspirations. Today’s girls are coming at you from Vanderbilt, University of Buffalo and more. Get to know them below and check back every day to meet five new university representatives until voting starts October 12.

Which school is going to take home the Miss COED 2017 title? We’ll let you decide.

Ashley Mauch, Vanderbilt University



“[Vanderbilt] is the perfect mix of having a huge sports scene while being ranked as a Top 15 University nationally by US News and World Report. As a HUGE sports fan, being in the SEC (the best conference obviously) while being able to challenge myself academically was what truly solidified my decision to come to Vanderbilt. Not to mention, Vandy is located in Nashville, which I have found to be one of the most culturally rich cities I have ever found myself in.”

Holly O’Shea, University at Buffalo



“I absolutely love the city of Buffalo, especially the fact that it’s an amazing sports town. I love all of the people in it, and it was the perfect distance from my hometown, so I am able to be independent but I can still easily come home if it’s ever necessary. My actual school has amazing academic programs with connections and opportunities all throughout Buffalo and NYS, amazing study abroad opportunities, constant activities happening around campus, tons of D1 sports, clubs, and intramural athletics, and just everything I could ever want. Most importantly, all of the people I’ve met here truly make it feel like the perfect home for me.”

Jordan Summerfield, Western Kentucky University



“I used to live in Charlotte, North Carolina and my whole life I dreamt of being a college cheerleader. Kentucky has one of the best cheer programs around, so my mom and I packed and moved to Kentucky and I chose to go to Western. Not only does it have a fantastic cheerleading program that I am proud to be a part of, but my school is better than the rest because it’s full of school spirit and it seems as if everyone knows everyone. We have a great Greek life that I am also proud to be apart of, and everybody is so friendly. Game days on the Hill are my favorite part of being a WKU student and cheerleader.”

Cloie Luo, University of Louisiana at Lafayette



“For the longest time, I had my heart set on NYC – my dream city. However as high school came closer and closer, I decided I was not ready for the huge change from Texas to New York City. My dad, who was an alumni from University of Louisiana at Lafayette, told me I should tour the campus. I was very hesitant at first, however when I visited, I absolutely fell in love. I loved the nice people, the amazing food, Greek life, and the beautiful campus. I cannot imagine being anywhere else. Sometimes God really has a better plan than you had for yourself!”

Lina Sabbah, University of Kansas



“The environment here in Lawrence is like none other; I felt it the first time I visited and I still feel it every day. LFK is definitely a gem in itself. KU also just got a brand new business building that opened up this year and it’s absolutely amazing. I’m so lucky to be able to spend the next four years here; I’m definitely in love with the school and the city. Our campus is gorgeous and is in such a great location. The school pride toward KU is wide and strong – every student is happy to be here and the whole town has love for this amazing school. The students at this school are from all over the world with so many different stories and experiences. It’s incredible to be surrounded by so many genuine people. Oh yeah, and we can’t forget about KU basketball. Rock Chalk!!!!”

