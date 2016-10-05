Today was a great day to be a Gilmore Girls fan. Well, it’s been a great year, actually, ever since we found out that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is coming to Netflix next month. Is anyone else counting down the seconds to Thanksgiving weekend? But today was especially great since Netflix transformed 200 shops across America into pop-up versions of Luke’s Diner.

Fans got to experience a free cup of coffee, baristas decked out in flannel, and a cardboard cutout of the grumpy diner owner everyone loves, Luke. But anyone lucky enough to stop by Comoncy Cafe in Beverly Hills, California, got to hang out with real-life, three-dimensional Luke Danes–played by actor Scott Patterson. He good-naturedly put on a flannel shirt, a baseball cap (though not backwards) and poured coffee for fans in line.

Luke is clearly a fan-favorite character–after all, who could not get swept away with his and Lorelai’s relationship? That’s the stuff dreams are made of. Patterson played Luke for the duration of the series, and reprised his role for the upcoming season. The pop-up event celebrated the anniversary of Gilmore Girls and get fans pumped for the new series–we think it worked. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life arrives on Netflix November 25.