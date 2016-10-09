Step aside, Charlotte McKinney.

Antje Utgaard has been deemed the next Kate Upton, according to social media and the authority on such things, Playboy. In an exclusive interview with Uinterview.com, the Insta-famous model revealed that she was honored to be compared to Kate Upton, alongside Charlotte McKinney:

“It’s an honor for me to be called that. I know Charlotte McKinney got it before I did and then it was me, but I kinda got the title a year ago from right about now. It’s nice, but I wanna do more; I wanna break more into the acting world actually. So it’s great for modeling and I’m very honored since she’s like one of my idols.”

Looks like McKinney has a little bit of competition. Utgaard also shared in the interview that she’s hoping to focus more on print modeling and ad campaigns, and would even be interested in more acting opportunities. Her dream gig? A role in long-running successful sitcom like Friends.

“It would be great to do some print work for Sports Illustrated because that’s always been a dream of mine. They posted me as ‘Lovely Lady of The Day’ like twice but I want the cover — so if they’re listening. Then, maybe do something for like Guess, like a campaign. But, other than that, I really want to move into acting […] Hopefully in the future to get like a hit series, something like Friends. If someone can write something like that it would be great.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJRMcC0ADxg/?taken-by=awesomeantjay

For now, Utgaard is a true social media star with over 600,000 followers on both of her Instagram accounts combined. Do you think Utgaard is the next Kate Upton? Or should that title still belong to Charlotte McKinney?