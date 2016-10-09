The iPhone 7 has a ton of great, and not so great, new features for users to enjoy. But the latest Apple product also comes with a creepy glitch that many owners are finding very difficult, if not impossible, to remedy.

Apparently, people are having trouble activating their brand new phones because it appears that someone has already used it. The glitch seems to ask users to sign in with a pre-used Apple ID, and without it, they can’t get past the Activation Lock and use the phone. A user who has experienced the glitch explained it in more detail to Mac Rumors:

“Just received my brand new 256GB Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus. Looks immaculate, screen is perfect, machining all fine. Only problem is, it appears someone has already used it as the iPhone is asking for the account used to activate it — o…..@icloud.com. Apple say it needs replacing. Now got to wait for an expedited replacement iPhone once I’ve returned this one.”

Other frustrated users took to Twitter to complain about the glitch:

Got new iPhone, did reset of old one. Now old iPhone has activation lock with email I don't own. Not just me: https://t.co/wKlS3wuIhT — Mark Svendsen (@marksvend) September 17, 2016

Something weird is going on. Possible @apple security issue with iOS 10 & wiping an old iPhone, reboots to Activation Lock & unknown email — Rick Daino (@Metagamers) September 22, 2016

According to Twitter user, Mark Svendsen, the glitch probably stems from the illegal black market for iPhone 7 serial numbers in China:

There's a black market for iPhone serial numbers for fake devices in China. Results in valid iPhones getting activation locked. — Mark Svendsen (@marksvend) September 24, 2016

Apple has yet to officially comment on the glitch, so if you’re experiencing a problem it might take a while before it is resolved.

[H/T: elitedaily.com]