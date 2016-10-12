During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, numerous creepy moments from his past have come into the spotlight. The latest news? The reality TV host felt entitled to walk into the dressing rooms at the Miss Teen USA pageant, one of the franchises he owns.

Four women who competed in the 1997 pageant told Buzzfeed that Trump would show up in their dressing rooms unannounced while they were changing. Some of these contestants were as young as 15 years old.

Mariah Billado, former Miss Vermont Teen USA, told reporters that she remembered putting on her dress quickly when she realized that he had come backstage. She remembers Trump’s words, recounting that he’d said something along the lines of, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.”

Tasha Dixon, former Miss Teen Arizona, competed in the Teen USA pageant in 2001. She was 18 years old at the time, and remembers how Trump would barge in when girls were, naked, half-naked, or changing, according to an interview with the Los Angeles CBS station.

She went on to say that Trump’s behavior put her and the other contestants in a “very physically vulnerable position,” and that his presence was often accompanied by “the pressure of the people that worked for him telling us to go fawn all over him, go walk up to him, talk to him, get his attention.”

Apparently, Trump felt like he had an all-access pass to the women’s dressing rooms after purchasing Miss Universe and Miss Teen USA in 1996. In a 2005 interview, Trump told radio host Howard Stern, “I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant… and you see these incredible-looking women. And so I sort of get away with things like that.”

This man is really going to be on the ballot this year?