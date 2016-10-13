Five women came forward with sexual assault accusations against GOP candidate Donald Trump Wednesday night after a long list of questionable comments from the businessman went viral just one week ago. Four women who competed in the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant told Buzzfeed that Trump would show up at their dressing rooms unannounced and walk around while they were getting changed. On top of that, a People magazine writer said the businessman pinned her against a wall while interviewing him for a story. Two of the women — Jessica Leeds and Rachel Crooks — even went as far as coming forward to the New York Times to tell their stories after Trump lied about never acting on his “locker room talk” during the second presidential debate.

Of course, Trump vehemently denied the accusations and called them “absurd.” He also reportedly shouted at the Times reporter who called to question him about the situations and called her a “disgusting human being.” He even threatened to file a lawsuit against the news conglomerate, while his backers have made an effort to go on air and discredit the women accusing him. But those who are doing the most work to uphold the presidential hopeful’s reputation (if that’s even possible), is his supporters. They’ve singlehandedly started the Twitter trend #NextFakeTrumpVictim, leaving little hope for humanity after the debate last week.

“It’s amazing how these women waited 30 years and several WikiLeaks releases to come forward, all on same day.#NextFakeTrumpVictim,” one tweeter wrote. “Decades later, no police report filed, a few weeks before the election. Yeah, nothing seems fishy here.#NextFakeTrumpVictim” another added.

Be warned, it only goes downhill from there.

VIEW GALLERY

Trump’s campaign team is saying the accusations were a planned attack designed to be released right before the election. In short: Hillary Clinton and her team is behind everything. Because she’s the devil, remember? And the devil loves coercing women into lying about traumatic sexual assault experiences.

Luckily not everyone on Twitter is the worst and many are as disgusted by the trending hashtag as I am.

VIEW GALLERY

But Trump has a pretty interesting counter argument, specifically regarding accusations from People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff — if it actually happened, why didn’t she put it in her story?!

Why didn't the writer of the twelve year old article in People Magazine mention the "incident" in her story. Because it did not happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2016

The phony story in the failing @nytimes is a TOTAL FABRICATION. Written by same people as last discredited story on women. WATCH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2016

Yes, exactly! Totally valid. If it actually happened, she definitely should have written about it or her word means nothing! Any idiot would know that!!!!

While Trump’s campaign team released a letter from his attorneys demanding for a full retraction and apology from the New York Times, Twitter has censored the hashtag and taken it off the trends list.

https://twitter.com/mckaycoppins/status/786422653988896768